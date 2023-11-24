Cape Fear: TV Series in the Works with Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorcese

Cape Fear is headed to the small screen. The new TV series is in development, and there is a battle over where it will eventually land. Peacock, Apple TV+, Hulu, Netflix, and HBO are fighting over the series from Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorcese.

Cape Fear has seen two films in the past. The most recent, in 1991, was from the pair as well. Deadline revealed the following about the possible series:

“In what is described as an unconventional take on the IP that draws from John D. MacDonald’s novel and its feature adaptations, the Cape Fear series is a tense, contemporary thriller that examines America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century. In it, a storm is coming for a pair of married attorneys when an infamous killer from their past gets released after years in prison.”

The bidding war over the thriller is in the early stages. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Did you watch Cape Fear on the big screen? Will you watch the new series if it moves forward?