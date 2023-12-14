SEAL Team: Season Seven; Beau Knapp Joins Final Season of Paramount+ Series

A new face is joining the Bravo team for the seventh and final season of the drama series. Beau Knapp is joining the cast, per Deadline.

Starring David Boreanaz, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Raffi Barsoumian, Seal Team follows an elite team of Navy Seals both on and off the clock.

The following was revealed about the role the new arrival will play in the Paramount+ series:

“Knapp will play Drew Franklin, a Chief Petty Officer with a checkered history at Command whose placement on Bravo Team is a sign of their problem-child status in the eyes of the DEVGRU powers that be. A smooth talker who exploits every angle to his own advantage, Drew revels in the mystery and rumors that surround him.”

Seal Team season seven will arrive in 2024. An exact premiere date will be announced later. CBS has been airing season five of the series recently due to the strikes.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Paramount+ series?