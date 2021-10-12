SEAL Team: Season Six? Has the Paramount+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Will this series survive the big move? Has the SEAL Team TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season on Paramount+? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of SEAL Team, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the SEAL Team TV show stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, and Toni Trucks. The military action-adventure series centers on an exclusive Navy SEAL unit as they train for, plan, and risk their very lives to carry out perilous missions for the sake and honor of their country. Fierce and focused Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) leads the Tier One team. Despite the hardship it causes them and their families, this SEAL team is ready, willing, and able to embark upon secret missions at the drop of a hat. Team members include Jason’s trusted confidant, Ray Perry (Brown Jr.); loyal yet self-destructive Sonny Quinn (Buckley); and young Clay Spenser (Thieriot), a multilingual and second-generation SEAL. No-nonsense DEVGRU Intelligence Officer Lisa Davis (Trucks) is assigned primarily to Bravo Team.



Season Five Ratings

On CBS, the fifth season of SEAL Team averages a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.73 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Find out how SEAL Team stacks up against other CBS TV shows.

Note: SEAL Team was renewed for a fifth season as a Paramount+ exclusive. CBS is only airing the first four episodes of the season as a “special presentation”.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 12, 2021, SEAL Team has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

SEAL Team drew low ratings in its final season on CBS and my understanding is that it was set to be cancelled. Instead, the execs renewed SEAL Team as an exclusive on Paramount+. The hope is that enough viewers will watch on the streaming service to make the renewal worthwhile. Sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. If there’s not enough interest, there won’t be a sixth season. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on SEAL Team cancellation or renewal news.



SEAL Team Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the SEAL Team TV show will be renewed for a sixth season? How would you feel if Paramount+ cancelled this TV series, instead?