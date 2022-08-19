SEAL Team: Season Six Premiere Date and Teaser Released by Paramount+ (Watch)

The Tier One team is on its way back. Paramount+ has announced a premiere date for season six of the SEAL Team series. There will be 10 episodes this time around, a typical order for a streaming series. This will be the show’s shortest season to date as the program previously aired on CBS, a broadcast network.

A military drama series, the SEAL Team TV show stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, and Toni Trucks. The military action-adventure series centers on an exclusive Navy SEAL unit as they train for, plan, and risk their very lives to carry out perilous missions for the sake and honor of their country. Fierce and focused Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) leads the Tier One team. Despite the hardship it causes them and their families, this SEAL team is ready, willing, and able to embark upon secret missions at the drop of a hat. Team members include Jason’s trusted confidant, Ray Perry (Brown Jr.); loyal yet self-destructive Sonny Quinn (Buckley); and young Clay Spenser (Thieriot), a multilingual and second-generation SEAL. No-nonsense DEVGRU Intelligence Officer Lisa Davis (Trucks) is assigned primarily to Bravo Team.

The fifth season finished airing in January and season six will launch on Sunday, September 18th. Here’s the official announcement, as well as a teaser video:

PARAMOUNT+ REVEALS PREMIERE DATE AND OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR SEASON SIX OF ORIGINAL MILITARY DRAMA “SEAL TEAM” Produced by CBS Studios, Season Six Premieres Sunday, Sept. 18 August 19, 2022 – Paramount+ today released the official trailer for season six of the hit original drama series SEAL TEAM and announced a 10-episode-long season will premiere Sunday, Sept. 18. Produced by CBS Studios, the series will debut all-new episodes weekly on Sundays exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. SEAL TEAM stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown, Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian. SEAL TEAM is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence. His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry (Brown, Jr.), the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn (Buckley), an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; Clay Spenser (Thieriot), a young, multilingual second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication; Omar Hamza (Barsoumian), a senior chief with fifteen years of experience as a SEAL, the son of Syrian immigrants with deep understanding of the Middle East. Vital to the team’s success is Lieutenant Lisa Davis (Trucks), a no-nonsense, take-charge officer. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds. SEAL TEAM is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen and David Boreanaz. The series is distributed worldwide by Paramount Global Content Distribution. About Paramount+

What do you think? Are you a fan of the SEAL Team TV series? Will you be watching season six on Paramount+ next month?

