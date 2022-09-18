SEAL Team: Season Seven — Has the Paramount+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, the SEAL Team TV show stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown, Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Raffi Barsoumian. The military action-adventure series centers on an exclusive Navy SEAL unit as they train for, plan for, and risk their lives to carry out perilous missions for the sake and honor of their country. Despite the hardship it causes them and their families, this SEAL team is ready, willing, and able to embark upon secret missions at the drop of a hat. Fierce and focused Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) leads the Tier One team. Team members include Jason’s trusted confidant, Ray Perry (Brown Jr.); loyal yet self-destructive Sonny Quinn (Buckley); young Clay Spenser (Thieriot), a multilingual and second-generation SEAL; and Omar Hamza (Barsoumian), a senior chief with fifteen years of experience as a SEAL, he’s the son of Syrian immigrants with a deep understanding of the Middle East. No-nonsense DEVGRU Intelligence Officer Lisa Davis (Trucks) is assigned primarily to Bravo Team. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.



As of September 18, 2022, SEAL Team has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Paramount+ will cancel or renew SEAL Team for season seven. By all accounts, the show remains very popular with subscribers and that’s what’s most important to Paramount+. I think it has a very good chance of being renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on SEAL Team cancellation or renewal news.



