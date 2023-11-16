SEAL Team: Season Seven to End the Paramount+ Military Drama Series (Reactions)

Bravo Team is preparing to stand down. Paramount+ has announced that SEAL Team is ending with its upcoming seventh season. Production begins next month and the final episodes will begin airing in 2024.

A military action-adventure series, the SEAL Team TV show stars David Boreanaz, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks, Jessica Pare, and Raffi Barsoumian. The story centers on an elite Navy SEAL unit as they train for, plan for, and risk their lives to carry out perilous missions for the sake and honor of their country. Despite the hardship it causes them and their families, this SEAL team is ready, willing, and able to embark upon secret missions at the drop of a hat. Former series regular Judd Lormand guests on the drama and Max Thieriot departed during the sixth season.

The series debuted in 2017 and aired on CBS for four seasons before becoming a Paramount+ exclusive. The first four episodes of season five aired on CBS in 2021 as a special preview. The network is now airing the entire 14 episode season to help fill gaps in the schedule due to a lack of content, stemming from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“From its four seasons on the CBS Network to its three-season run here at Paramount+, SEAL TEAM has built an incredible legacy that celebrates and honors the brave men and women who serve in the armed forces,” said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Content & Business Operations, Paramount Streaming. “Our thanks to David Boreanaz and the entire cast and crew for bringing this phenomenal and thought-provoking series to life. We look forward to celebrating their work and giving Team Bravo fans a fantastic final season.”

“When we first heard the pitch for SEAL TEAM almost seven years ago, I was struck by the producers’ genuine passion to tell authentic stories that honored and celebrated the sacrifice of veterans and all those who serve our country,” said David Stapf, President, CBS Studios. “Since that first meeting, they have not wavered in that mission. The characters, storylines and cast performances have continued to be both nuanced and powerful. Thank you to David, Spencer, Chris, Mark and the entire cast and crew for their partnership, creative vision, and dedication. We are looking forward to an exciting and satisfying seventh and final season.”

“It has been a privilege to tell stories over seven seasons that honor the bravery and heroism of all who serve our country,” said executive producers Spencer Hudnut and Christopher Chulack. “We are deeply grateful to our amazing group of actors, writers, directors and talented crew, especially the hundreds of veterans who have worked on this show. We’d like to thank CBS Studios, Paramount + and CBS for their partnership and support over the years, and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who joined Bravo Team week after week and season after season. While we wish we could continue to shine a spotlight on areas where we can do better for our service members even after season seven comes to an end, it is our hope that the collective SEAL TEAM community will stay in the fight when it comes to protecting our protectors.”

“For six seasons I have been fortunate and blessed to be a part of an outstanding cast and crew,” said series star and executive producer David Boreanaz. “Every day spent was a note of thanks to our men and women in the military and Special OPS. I thank our fans, and I’m proud we were able to make this show to shine light in the darkness toward so many suffering today. I look forward to season seven and the opportunity to end this series with love and gratitude.”

What do you think? Have you been watching the SEAL Team TV series? Are you disappointed that there won’t be an eighth season on Paramount+

