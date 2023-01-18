SEAL Team: Season Seven Renewal Announced for Paramount+ Military Drama

The crew is sticking together. SEAL Team has been renewed for a seventh season on Paramount+. The sixth season finished airing in October.

A military drama series, the SEAL Team TV show stars David Boreanaz, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, and Raffi Barsoumian. The military action-adventure series centers on an exclusive Navy SEAL unit as they train for, plan for, and risk their lives to carry out perilous missions for the sake and honor of their country. Despite the hardship it causes them and their families, this SEAL team is ready, willing, and able to embark upon secret missions at the drop of a hat. Fierce and focused Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) leads the Tier One team. Team members include Jason’s trusted confidant, Ray Perry (Brown Jr.); loyal yet self-destructive Sonny Quinn (Buckley); and Omar Hamza (Barsoumian), a senior chief with fifteen years of experience as a SEAL, he’s the son of Syrian immigrants with a deep understanding of the Middle East. No-nonsense DEVGRU Intelligence Officer Lisa Davis (Trucks) is assigned primarily to Bravo Team. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.

“We look forward to bringing Seal Team fans even more of the series’ poignant storylines and thrilling missions with the upcoming seventh season,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming. “The series continues to evolve and grow its audience. It is a great example of the types of programming that we see resonate with our subscribers.”

