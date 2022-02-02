SEAL Team: Season Six; Paramount+ Military Drama Series Renewed

This elite unit of United States Navy SEALs will return for new missions on Paramount+. The SEAL Team TV show has been renewed for a sixth season on the streaming service. The fifth season of 14 episodes finished being released on January 23rd. The sixth season will have just 10 episodes, a typical order for streaming services these days.

A military drama series, season five of SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, and Toni Trucks. The military action-adventure series centers on an exclusive Navy SEAL unit as they train for, plan, and risk their very lives to carry out perilous missions for the sake and honor of their country. Fierce and focused Jason Hayes (Boreanaz) leads the Tier One team. Despite the hardship it causes them and their families, this SEAL team is ready, willing, and able to embark upon secret missions at the drop of a hat. Team members include Jason’s trusted confidant, Ray Perry (Brown Jr.); loyal yet self-destructive Sonny Quinn (Buckley); and young Clay Spenser (Thieriot), a multilingual and second-generation SEAL. No-nonsense DEVGRU Intelligence Officer Lisa Davis (Trucks) is assigned primarily to Bravo Team.

Here’s the sixth season announcement from Paramount+:

PARAMOUNT+ RENEWS "SEAL TEAM" FOR A SIXTH SEASON All Five Seasons Available to Stream Exclusively on Paramount+ "SEAL Team" Is Produced by CBS Studios Feb. 1, 2022 – Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced the renewal of hit military drama SEAL TEAM for a sixth season. The series follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs, as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them. David Boreanaz stars as Jason Hayes, the respected and intense team leader, alongside Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley and Toni Trucks. "We are very excited to welcome SEAL TEAM back for another season on Paramount+," said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. "The show's loyal fanbase followed the series to its new exclusive home, and it has proven to be a high-performing title for the service, consistently in the top 10 most-watched original series. We can't wait for the fans to see what our brilliant creative team has in store for Team Bravo next season!" SEAL TEAM is produced by CBS Studios, and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen and David Boreanaz.

A premiere date and additional details will be released at some point in the future.

What do you think? Do you enjoy watching the SEAL Team TV show on the Paramount+ streaming service? Will you be looking out for the sixth season?

