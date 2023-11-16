Back to Life: Cancelled, No Season Three for British Dark Comedy on BBC and Showtime

Miri’s tale has come to a close. The Back to Life TV show has been cancelled, seemingly by its star, so there won’t be a third season of the BBC series. Showtime has aired the series in the United States.

A British dark comedy series, Back to Life was created by Daisy Haggard and is written by Haggard and Laura Solon. The show stars Haggard, Geraldine James, Richard Durden, Adeel Akhtar, Jo Martin, Jamie Michie, Christine Bottomley, Juliet Cowan, and Imogen Gurney. After 18 years behind bars, Miri Matteson (Haggard) returns home and stumbles back into adult life in the coastal town she once knew. The mystery of her past continues to follow her and she forms a friendship with Billy (Akhtar), who cares for the elderly woman next door. The second season picks up three weeks after the first season’s finale and Miri continues to reconcile with her past while trying to assimilate and make a new life for herself post-incarceration.

Airing on Monday nights on Showtime, the second season of Back to Life averaged a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 33,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 78% in the demo and down by 77% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It was the lowest-rated scripted series on the channel.

In the October 24th episode of the Out To Lunch with Ade Edmondson podcast, Haggard said, “It feels really sad to kill Back to Life, but I think the story is done … I’ve got so many things I want to do. I’ve got two or three film ideas that I’m really excited about.”

