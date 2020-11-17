Vulture Watch

Airing on the HBO cable channel in the United States, His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka, and Simone Kirby. The story is set in an alternate world where humans have animal companions that are the manifestation of the human soul. Young Lyra Belacqua (Keen) is an orphan who lives with the scholars at Jordan College, Oxford. She embarks upon a dangerous journey of discovery from Oxford to London and is subsequently thrown into the nomadic world of the boat dwelling Gyptians. Season two picks up after Lord Asriel (McAvoy) has opened a bridge to a new world. Distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city, she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.



The second season of His Dark Materials averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 227,000 viewers on HBO. Compared to season one, that’s down by 40% in the demo and down by 46% in viewership. Find out how His Dark Materials stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



As of November 18, 2020, His Dark Materials has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will HBO and BBC One cancel or renew His Dark Materials for season three? This fantasy series is a co-production so the costs are shared. The ratings on HBO have been low but the cable channel isn’t worried about attracting advertisers, just keeping subscribers. I suspect that it will be renewed and the story, based on a trilogy of novels by Philip Pullman, will have a conclusion. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on His Dark Materials cancellation or renewal news.



