Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

The Venery of Samantha Bird: Starz Orders Psychological Thriller Series Starring Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why)

by Regina Avalos,

Starz TV Shows: canceled or renewed?

The Venery of Samantha Bird is coming soon to Starz, and the series now has its star. Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why) has been cast in the series. Eight episodes are planned for the series, which follows a woman who ends up in a big romance when she returns home to visit her family in New England, but there is more to her story.

Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz, said the following about the series, per The Hollywood Reporter:

The Venery of Samantha Bird is the perfect complement to our slate of provocative, immersive storytelling that leans into the female gaze. Katherine is an incredible talent who will bring this modern romance of addictive love to life.”

Salvatore Stabile is acting as the showrunner for the series. A premiere and additional details for the thriller will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Venery of Samantha Bird on Starz?


Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x