Network: Netflix
Episodes: 49 (hour)
Seasons: Four
TV show dates: March 31, 2017 — June 6, 2020
Series status: Ended
Performers include: Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Kate Walsh, Brian D’Arcy James, Derek Luke, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Alisha Boe, Christian Navarro, Miles Heizer, Ajiona Alexus, and Tommy Dorfman.
TV show description:
A mystery crime drama based on Jay Asher’s young adult novel of the same name, 13 Reasons Why follows Clay Jensen (Minnette), who is sweet, if socially reserved.
After his co-worker, crush, and classmate Hannah Baker (Langford) commits suicide, Clay arrives home from school to find a package with his name on it, on his front porch.
Once inside, he opens it to find shoebox full of audio cassettes and a map of their town. Each side of the tape is labeled with a number between one and 13. On the first side, Hannah explains there are 13 reasons behind her decision to take her own life. She also lays out her rules for handling her recordings.
As he listens to the first cassette on his dad’s old boom box, Clay hears Hannah say, “If you’re listening to this tape, you’re one of the reasons why.” It’s then his mother, Lainie (Hargreaves), surprises him. He drops the boom box which makes the cassette player door stick, so he steals his friend Tony’s (Navarro) old Walkman from his car.
In her instructions, Hannah says that once he’s listened to them, he should pass the tapes on to the next person. She explains that she included the map and marked certain locations in town related to her 13 reasons.
Hannah explains she has left a copy of the tapes with someone she trusts. He will make sure that all the people who should listen to them — do so. Although she does not mention Tony in the recordings, he knows about them, but insists he didn’t know Hannah was going to kill herself.
Throughout the series, as Clay listens to the tapes, he flashes back moments in Hannah’s life. On her first date with Justin (Flynn) — the night of her very first kiss — Hannah slid down the rocket slide at Eisenhower Park, while wearing a skirt.
As she was sliding down, Justin took an up-skirt photo of her, with his cell phone. The next day, when his buddies are pressing him to see how far he went with Hannah, instead of keeping his mouth shut, or just answering honestly, he shows them the photo and lets them draw their own conclusions.
One of the guys grabs Justin’s phone and texts the picture to seemingly the entire student body. When the picture and the ensuing nasty rumors fly throughout the school, Hannah feels humiliated. She tries to reach out to Clay and feels stung by his cool reception.
The rocket slide photo is but the first strike in a campaign to smear Hannah. Next, she must deal with the release of another photo, rumors about her sexuality and promiscuity, and the betrayal of those she once called friend.
The series delves into rape culture, slut-shaming, substance abuse, depression, anxiety, and bullying. It also looks at Hannah’s relationships with others, including fellow new kids Jessica Davis (Boes) and Alex Standall (Heizer). Through Hannah and Clay’s narratives, 13 Reasons Why delivers a heartbreaking story of grief, guile, and guilt.
Series Finale:
Episode #49 — Graduation
Strengthened by the struggles they’ve endured, the friends say goodbye to high school and look toward the future.
First aired: June 6, 2020.
I felt it was a tremendous movie/series. It opened up ALL of the problems teenagers have to endure in high school. I am 74 years old and now have a 6 month old great grand son. I can only hope many things change in our world
I liked this show….it has a good meaning! To bad people are too closed minded to see it!
Haha you jerks. You brought this on yourself with this garbage version of a show
Renew
13 reasons why does not glorify. They tell you every episode it can be triggering and you should watch with an adult or friend (depending on age or if it triggers them) this show does what no other has before, it shows what really goes on in high school and in lif3 and doesn’t hide away from the scary details that everyone is too afraid to discuss. We NEED to talt though. We need to stop hiding and 13 reasons why isnt. They scene they wanted to cancel the show for happened in a small town close to me, Milton.… Read more »
I’m with you!!!
I think it should be cancelled… Why would we encourage our teens who are already dealing with so much by glorifying Suicide?!
No it shouldn’t because it helps with that. 13rw is an amazing show that helps with things like that. I feel like you don’t now how it’s like to watch the show as a person with suicidal thoughts. I know how it feels. It’s helped me a lot. Telling me that if I committed suicide I would hurt people that love me and care about me. Watch all the season,understand the show then talk
I love 13 reasons why. And I agree with you a little bit, but It does say ep 1 season 1, do not watch if you have problems with depression and it says that there is suicide in it and sexual assault. It also happens to say watch with a trusted a adult. Also on the episodes when the assault or something graphic happens it has a warning at the start of the episode.
I am on the fence about a season 2 of 13 Reasons Why. On one hand, I would very much like to see some answers to many unanswered questions in the show. I would also like to know more about Hannah’s life before everything in the tapes. I really want to know what happened with Alex, Tyler, and of course Bryce. Each one left enough for their own season of this show. Does Alex survive the gunshot to the head, does Tyler go on a bloody rampage against those in school who have made his life miserable, and lastly does… Read more »