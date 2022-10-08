Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Friday TV Ratings: Fire Country, Capital One College Bowl, 20/20, Friday Night Smackdown, iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1

Published:

Fire Country TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Bettina Strauss/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Friday, October 7, 2022 ratingsNew episodes: SWAT, Fire Country, Blue Bloods, Shark Tank, 20/20, Capital One College Bowl, and Dateline NBCSpecial: iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1Sports: Friday Night SmackdownReruns: (none).

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network


Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x