Friday TV Ratings: Capital One College Bowl, Dynasty, Secret Celebrity Renovation, The Con, Friday Night Smackdown

Capital One College Bowl TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

Friday, September 9, 2022 ratingsNew episodes: Capital One College Bowl, Secret Celebrity Renovation, The Con, Dynasty, and Killer CampSports: Friday Night SmackdownReruns: Blue Bloods, 20/20, and Dateline NBC.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

Celine

Wish they had someone else other than Whoopie Goldberg narrating the Con. She is the worst choice ever.

