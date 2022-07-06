Network: Hulu

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: July 6, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Rebecca Rittenhouse, David Del Rio, Nichole Sakura, Leonardo Nam, Angelique Cabral, Ray Ford, Chloe Bridges, Kerri Kenney, and Chris Elliott.

TV show description:

A comedy series, the Maggie TV show was created by Justin Adler and Maggie Mull.

The story revolves around a young woman by the name of Maggie (Rittenhouse). Life can be tough enough but things get even more complicated when you’re a psychic like Maggie is.

Her gift allows her to see into the future of her friends, parents, clients, and even random people on the street. But, when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny after meeting an unexpected stranger, her romantic life suddenly gets a lot more complicated.

Can you let yourself fall in love when you think you know how it ends? Truth be told, she probably should have seen this coming.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

