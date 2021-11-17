Shining Vale: Starz Sets Launch for Comedy Horror Series Starring Courteney Cox & Greg Kinnear

Shining Vale is coming to Starz in 2022! The cable network set a premiere date for the comedy horror series in March. Starring Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear, the series follows a couple who get more than they bargained for after moving into a 200-year old house. Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey, Dylan Gage, and Mira Sorvino also star in the series.

Starz revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Pat and Terry Phelps (Cox and Kinnear) cash in their life savings and move from a cramped apartment in Brooklyn, to an old Victorian mansion in Shining Vale, Connecticut as a last-ditch effort to save their marriage after Pat’s torrid affair with Frank, their young hot handyman who came over to fix the sink while Terry was at work. To make matters worse for Terry, Frank never fixed the sink, yet still charged him for it!

A former “wild child” who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel (a.k.a. lady porn), Pat is now clean and sober 17 years later but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn’t written her second novel, she can’t remember the last time she had sex with her husband, while her teenage kids, Gaynor (Gus Birney) and Jake (Dylan Gage) want nothing to do with her.

Moving to smalltown Connecticut, Gaynor and Jake, are pissed and as disconnected as you can get. Terry tries to unite the family, but the pushback is real. Pat is losing what little handle she’s had on the kids, Gaynor wants Pat dead, and Jake has become a zombie from his addiction to screens, while Terry is too consumed with moving on to see that Pat is losing a grip on herself as well.

Buying a 200-year-old house that was on the market for almost three years and sold for more than $250K below asking seemed like a good idea on paper, but Pat senses that the Phelps are not alone; especially when an old-fashioned-looking woman appears hovering outside their family room window.

The Phelps quickly learn why the agents were so motivated to sell the house for a fraction of the asking price. Seems a few details were glossed over, including a triple murder-suicide and a host of other atrocities they neglected to mention. But neither Terry nor the kids seem to notice that something is horribly wrong with the house; only Pat can see things move and hear the bumps in the night. Convinced she’s either depressed or possessed – turns out the symptoms are exactly the same – she’s also the only one who sees the spirit of the person who committed these murders: Rosemary, a Fifties housewife who may or may not be trying to take over Pat’s body.”