The Gloaming: Starz Sets Premiere Date for Supernatural Detective Series

The Gloaming is coming to Starz soon. The supernatural detective drama now has a premiere date, and it will land on the cable network in March. A preview has also been released for the new series, which stars Emma Booth and Ewen Leslie as Molly McGee and Alex O’Connell, a pair of detectives investigating the murder of a woman.

Starz revealed more about the series in a press release. Check that out below.

“Starz announced today the debut of the exclusive limited series The Gloaming, premiering on Sunday, March 21 on STARZ across all platforms, as well on STARZ at 9PM ET/PT. When a woman is found brutally killed, the clues surrounding her death connect to murders both past and present. Political corruption and shady business dealings are soon entwined with sinister crimes and occult practices. At the center of this web are two detectives, Molly McGee (played by Emma Booth, Once Upon a Time) and Alex O’Connell (played by Ewen Leslie, Top of the Lake) who share a tragic past. In a harrowing journey to find the truth, their fate is coerced by the ghosts of the unsettled dead that linger in the liminal space between life and death – known as The Gloaming. Additionally, the series stars Martin Henderson (Grey’s Anatomy) as Gareth McAvaney, Aaron Pedersen (Mystery Road) as Inspector Lewis Grimshaw, Rena Owen (The Orville) as Grace Cochrane, Josephine Blazier (True History of the Kelley Gang) as Lily Broomhall, and Matt Testro (Nowhere Boys) as Freddie Hopkins.”

The series aired in Australia in 2020.

