Friday TV Ratings: Penn & Teller: Fool Us, MacGyver, 20/20, The Blacklist, Friday Night Smackdown

Penn & Teller: Fool You TV Show on CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Jacob Kepler/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Friday, February 19, 2021 ratingsNew episodes: Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, 20/20, Shark Tank, MacGyver, Magnum PI, The Blacklist, and Dateline NBC.  Sports: WWE Friday Night Smackdown.  Reruns: Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Blue Bloods.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

Sharon

Keep up the good work. Would love to comment on tvline.com but word press won’t let me and it won’t let me not use it. So I’m stuck.

