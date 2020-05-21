P-Valley: Starz Announces Premiere Date; Releases Teaser Videos for Strip Club Drama Series

P-Valley is finally coming to Starz after two years. The strip club drama will arrive on the cable network this summer, and there are two teaser videos now available.

“Down deep in the Mississippi Delta lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. This southern-fried, hour-long drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors – the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawnshop.”

Starz revealed more about the series in a press release when it was ordered in 2018:

Check out the teasers for the series below. Per Variety, the series will arrive on July 12 at 8 p.m.

