Airing on the Starz cable channel, the P-Valley TV show stars Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Shannon Thornton, Skyler Joy, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Parker Sawyers, Harriett D. Foy, Dan Johnson, and Tyler Lepley. The series takes place in a part of the Mississippi Delta where beauty can be hard to find. The story revolves around a little strip club called The Pynk and the array of big characters who come through its doors — the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. What happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawnshop?



The first season of P-Valley averages a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 261,000 viewers. Find out how P-Valley stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



As of July 14, 2020, P-Valley has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will Starz cancel or renew P-Valley for season two? The ratings are low but Starz shows rarely do well in live viewing and the cable channel doesn’t have to cater to advertisers anyway, just subscribers. P-Valley feels like a good fit for Starz so my gut tells me that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on P-Valley cancellation or renewal news.



