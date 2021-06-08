Vulture Watch

Can these ladies rule their world? Has the Run the World TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Starz? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Run the World, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Starz cable channel, the Run the World TV series was created by Leigh Davenport and stars Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, Stephen Bishop, Tosin Morohunfola, Erika Alexander, Nick Sagar, and Jay Walker, with Tonya Pinkins guesting. The show follows a group of Black women — vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends — who work, live, and play in Harlem as they strive for “world domination”. Whitney Green (West) is a perfectionist who almost always plays by the rules. An audacious romantic, Ella McFair (Bordeaux) is figuring out what she truly wants both personally and professionally. Renee Ross (Webb) is the vivacious, soon-to-be-divorced diva with a seemingly thriving career while Sondi Hill (Reid) is an erudite professional who begins to reevaluate both her career and personal priorities. This series revolves around enviable friendships and a group of ladies who are not just surviving but thriving together..



Season One Ratings

The first season of Run the World averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 80,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Run the World stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 8, 2021, Run the World has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Starz cancel or renew Run the World for season two? The traditional ratings are quite small, even for a Starz series. However, I think this show will still be renewed so that more Starz subscribers will have a chance to find it. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Run the World cancellation or renewal news.



