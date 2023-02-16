The Mole: Season Two; Netflix Renews Reboot of Competition Series, Host TBD

The Mole is returning for a second season. Netflix renewed the reboot of the competition series inspired by the Belgian series of the same name. Alex Wagner hosted season one of the series, but a new host is being sought for season two. Casting is now open for contestants as well.

In the series, twelve are competing, but one of them is actually working against the rest of the group. Netflix revealed more about the renewal of the series:

“Netflix today announced the renewal of The Mole for a second season. Synopsis: THE MOLE is a high-stakes competition series and in this reimagined version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one will outlast their competition and expose The Mole to win the prize pot. The series is based on the Belgian format ‘The Mole’ (original title ‘De Mol’), created by Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger, and Tom Lenaerts and distributed by Primitives. Production Company: Eureka Productions Executive Producers: Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Eden Gaha, David Tibballs.”

A premiere date for The Mole season two will be announced later.

