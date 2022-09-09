The Mole: Netflix Reboot to Be Released Over Three Weeks with Alex Wagner as Host

The reboot of The Mole has its host and a premiere date. Alex Wagner (Alex Wagner Tonight, CBS This Morning: Saturday) will host the 10-episode competition series which will air over a three-week period on Netflix. The series arrives on the streaming service next month.

Based on a Belgian format, The Mole previously aired in the United States for five seasons on ABC, between 2001 and 2008. Anderson Cooper, Ahmad Rashad, and Jon Kelley each served as the host across the show’s network run.

Netflix revealed more about the reboot in a press release.

THE MOLE is a high-stakes competition series and in this reimagined version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot. The series is based on the Belgian format ‘The Mole’ (original title ‘De Mol’), created by Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger, and Tom Lenaerts and distributed by Primitives.

The Mole arrives on October 7th.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out the reboot of The Mole on Netflix?