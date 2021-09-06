Menu

Unsolved Mysteries: Season Three Renewal for Netflix Reboot Series

by Regina Avalos,

Unsolved Mysteries is returning to Netflix once again. The reboot series has been renewed for a third season, which will air during Summer 2022.

This reboot is a take on the classic series, hosted by Robert Stack, which focuses on one case per episode, and it looks at it with a documentary approach that gives viewers the facts that are known about the case. However, the cases are still unsolved in the end.

Check out the Netflix announcement about Unsolved Mysteries below.

What do you think? Have you been watching Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix? Will you watch the third season?



