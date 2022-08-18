The Mole: Netflix Orders Reboot of Cancelled ABC Competition Series

The Mole is returning to the small screen. According to Variety, Netflix rebooted the canceled ABC competition 14 years after it went off the air.

The reboot of The Mole will arrive this fall and will be based on the “Belgian format ‘De Mol” created by Bart De Pauw, Michel Vanhove, Michiel Devlieger, and Tom Lenaerts.” Ten episodes have been ordered.

The following was revealed about the competition this time around:

“The streamer has given the new show a 10-episode order. In the competition series, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated “the Mole” and tasked with sabotaging the group’s money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.”

The original series aired five seasons on ABC between 2001 and 2009. A premiere date will be announced later by Netflix.

