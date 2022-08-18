Ramy: Season Three; Hulu Sets Premiere Date for Ramy Youssef Comedy Series

Ramy is returning soon to Hulu for season three. The streaming service has announced that the comedy series starring Ramy Youssef will return on September 30th and all 10 episodes will be released at once. Season two was released in May 2020.

The comedy series follows Ramy (Youssef) and his family as they try to fit into their new lives in New Jersey. Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer, and Steve Way also star in the series.

Hulu revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Today, Ramy Youssef announced that season three of the Emmy(R)-nominated and Peabody Award-winning series “Ramy,” will return to Hulu on Friday, September 30th with all ten episodes. SYNOPSIS: Golden Globe(R) Award-winning actor Ramy Youssef returns to Hulu for his critically-acclaimed performance in the Hulu Original comedy series “Ramy.” The series follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Youssef) and his family as they navigate spirituality in their politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. “Ramy” continues to bring a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists. In the third season, his family is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns – and in some cases, lies – while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle’s diamond business. CAST: The series stars Youssef, Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way.

Check out the premiere date announcement for the return of the series below.

