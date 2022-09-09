1923: Paramount+ Announces Additional Casting for Yellowstone Prequel Series

Paramount+ has announced some additional casting for 1923, the upcoming prequel to Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone series. Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer are joining stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in 1923.

Paramount+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, 1923 is the next installment of the YELLOWSTONE origin story, following the record-breaking performance of 1883, the most-watched title ever on Paramount+ globally. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, the series has begun production in Montana and will debut on Paramount+ in December 2022.

1923 will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

Character descriptions include:

· Harrison Ford will play Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch, husband to Cara Dutton and brother of James Dutton.

· Helen Mirren will play Cara Dutton, the wife to Jacob Dutton and family matriarch.

· Darren Mann (“Animal Kingdom”) will play Jack Dutton, John Dutton Sr.’s son and great nephew to Jacob Dutton. He is a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family.

· Michelle Randolph (“A Snow White Christmas”) will play Elizabeth Strafford, a feisty and capable young woman set to marry into the Dutton family.

· James Badge Dale (“Hightown”) will play John Dutton Sr., the oldest nephew and right-hand man of Jacob Dutton.

· Marley Shelton (“Scream”) will play Emma Dutton, the dutiful wife of John Dutton Sr. and the mother of Jack Dutton.

· Brian Geraghty (“Big Sky”) will play Zane, a fiercely loyal ranch foreman.

· Aminah Nieves (“Blueberry”) will play Teonna Rainwater, a young woman at a government residential boarding school.

· Julia Schlaepfer (“The Politician”) will play Alexandra, a British woman who meets one of the Duttons abroad.

1923 is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson.

The new series is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which in addition to 1883 includes MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN and the upcoming series LIONESS, TULSA KING, BASS REEVES and LAND MAN.