Yellowstone: Season Three Premiere Date Set for Paramount Network Series

“It’s kill or be killed.” Paramount Network just released a new preview and the premiere date for season three of Yellowstone.

The drama series centers on the Duttons, a family of powerful and prosperous cattle ranchers. It chronicles their shifting alliances as well as their old grudges, and even unsolved murders. The cast includes Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Kelsey Asbille, and Brecken Merrill.

Season three of Yellowstone premieres on Paramount Network on June 21st.

Take a sneak peek and read more info below:

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 – Paramount Network today announced the highly anticipated premiere date for the next season of Yellowstone. Co-produced by 101 Studios, cable’s #1 original series for the past two summers returns Father’s Day on a new night Sunday, June 21. This season adds newcomer Josh Holloway as Roarke Morris, a hedge fund manager with ambitious plans in Montana concerning the Dutton family. Celebrate Mother’s Day alongside Kevin Costner and the rest of the Dutton family with a season one marathon on Sunday May 10 beginning at 1P.M. ET/PT on Paramount Network featuring a sneak peek into the upcoming third season. Yellowstone is the #1 scripted series of the summer across cable and broadcast TV in the key P18-49 and P25-54 demos and the most-watched 2019 summer series on cable TV among total viewers. The series stars world-renowned actor and Academy Award(R) & Emmy(R) winner Kevin Costner as John Dutton, who controls the largest, contiguous ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect; the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders; an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries. Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone’s executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.”

