Sweet Magnolias: Season Two; Netflix Renews Small Town Drama Series

Sweet Magnolias is sticking around just a bit longer. Netflix has renewed the small-town drama for a second season. The renewal was announced on Twitter.

Monica Potter, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley star in the Netflix series as three best friends living in South Carolina. The series follows their lives and loves.

Check out the tweet announcing the renewal of the series below.

#SweetMagnolias has been renewed for a second season! pic.twitter.com/QJUj7Y4Iup — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) July 23, 2020

