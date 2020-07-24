Menu

Sweet Magnolias: Season Two; Netflix Renews Small Town Drama Series

by Regina Avalos,

Sweet Magnolias TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

Sweet Magnolias is sticking around just a bit longer. Netflix has renewed the small-town drama for a second season. The renewal was announced on Twitter.

Monica Potter, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley star in the Netflix series as three best friends living in South Carolina. The series follows their lives and loves.

Check out the tweet announcing the renewal of the series below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this drama? Will you watch season two?


