Heels: Season Two? Has the Starz TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Has the Heels TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Starz?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Starz cable channel, the Heels TV show looks at the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. The series stars Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig, Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, and Chris Bauer. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, the series revolves around Jack Spade (Amell) and his younger brother, Ace (Ludwig). The story follows a family-owned wrestling promotion business and the rivalry between the two brothers as they war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Heels averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 128,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Heels stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 17, 2021, Heels has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Starz cancel or renew Heels for season two? Though the ratings could be much better (Starz shows typically draw pretty low numbers), I think that Heels will still be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Heels cancellation or renewal news.



