Airing on the Starz cable channel, Vida stars Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Ser Anzoategui, Carlos Miranda, Chelsea Rendon, Maria-Elena Laas, and Roberta Colindrez. The series centers on two estranged Mexican-American sisters from the Eastside of Los Angeles. When tragedy brings them back together, Lyn (Barrera) and Emma (Prada) have to face the truth about their past, their mom, and themselves. In the third season, the bar is booming and their love lives are actually flourishing but then, the Hernandez sisters discover a long-buried family secret that ruins their hard-won peace. The sisters must decide if they can continue together as a family or if they should move on alone, for good.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Vida averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 99,000 viewers. Compared to season two, that’s even in the demo and down by 18% in viewership. Find out how Vida stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Vida is ending so there won’t be a fourth season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if Starz will cancel or renew Vida for season four. Its already been announced that season three is the end. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Vida cancellation or renewal news.



