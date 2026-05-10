Forever: Season Two Filming Begins, New Casting Announced for Netflix Series

Forever is returning for a second season, and production for the new episodes has just started in Los Angeles. Netflix has also announced that Malaika Guttoh, Avery Wills Jr., and Tre McBride have joined the series’ cast.

Lovie Simone, Michael Cooper Jr., Karen Pittman, Wood Harris, and Xosha Roquemore star in the series inspired by the Judy Blume novel.

Netflix shared the following about the plot of the eight-episode second season:

“Can exes really be friends? Four years later, Justin and Keisha are doing pretty well post pandemic – new relationships, real jobs and adulting their big dreams – that is…until they run into each other summer 2023.”

The premiere date for season two of Forever will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch season two of this Netflix series?