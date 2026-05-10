The Right Side: Peter Gallagher and Andie MacDowell Reunite for Indie Comedy Series

The Right Side is starting production, and the new comedy series is bringing two big names back together. According to Deadline, Peter Gallagher (above) and Andie MacDowell are set to star in the series, which currently lacks an outlet.

Creator Max Talisman and Dyllón Burnside will also star in the series about a political family’s troubles. Deadline shared the following about the plot of the series:

“The story begins with a live, on-air announcement that turns a terminal illness into a national spectacle. America’s most beloved conservative TV couple’s carefully curated public persona collides with their very real family when their liberal, podcast-famous kids return home for a network tribute special. Notably, the same kids host a show dedicated to tearing down everything their parents stand for. MacDowell plays Ruthie, a right-wing news celebrity and co-host of a morning show whose public-facing marriage — and private life as a mother of twins — is tested as the family is forced into the spotlight. Gallagher plays Ruthie’s husband and longtime television counterpart, the other half of a marriage that has become inseparable from the family brand itself. Their relationship sits at the center of the series as the family is pulled into public view in ways it can no longer control.”

The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this upcoming series when it arrives?