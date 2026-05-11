Not Suitable for Work: Hulu Releases Comedy Series Trailer and Photos

Not Suitable for Work has its arrival date set. Hulu announced a June premiere date for the comedy series, releasing a trailer and poster. The first photos for the series have also been released.

Ella Hunt, Avantika, Will Angus, Jack Martin, and Nicholas Duvernay star in the series, which follows five people as they search for both personal and professional success in New York City.

Hulu shared the following about the upcoming series:

“Not Suitable for Work follows five work-obsessed twenty-somethings who strive for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness, in Manhattan. CREDITS: Kaling created Not Suitable for Work and executive produces with showrunner Charlie Grandy (“The Sex Lives of College Girls,” “The Mindy Project”) and 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein. The series is produced by Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television, where both Kaling and Grandy are under overall deals.”

The series arrives on June 2nd. More photos, the poster, and the trailer for the series are below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Hulu series?