Devil in the Family: Hulu Announces Docuseries About Imprisoned Mommy Vlogger

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke is coming soon to Hulu. The three-part docuseries will arrive in February, and it will show viewers what happened back in 2023 when the mommy Vlogger was arrested for child abuse.

Hulu shared the following about the upcoming series:

“When popular vlogger Ruby Franke is arrested for child abuse in August 2023, it quickly becomes one of the biggest trending stories in America. For years, the Frankes’ YouTube channel had documented a wholesome, happy family life, with 2.5 million subscribers tuning in at its peak. But happy families are rarely what they seem. As the cracks began to show, the family turned to counselor Jodi Hildebrandt for guidance – and rapidly found themselves trapped in a nightmare. Only the Frankes know what went on inside their home. This series marks the first time Shari and Chad, the Frankes’ two eldest adult children, and Kevin, Ruby’s husband, will share their story in depth on camera. With exclusive access to the Frankes, their friends and neighbors, and over a thousand hours of their YouTube channel’s unseen footage, Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke cuts through the social media reaction to explore the untold story behind the Ruby Franke case: part family tragedy, part coming-of-age narrative, part tale of our times about the perils of life lived online.”

Devil in the Family premieres on February 27th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series on Hulu next month?