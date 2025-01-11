Star Wars: Ahsoka: Season Two; Rory McCann (Game of Thrones) to Take Over Role in Disney+ Series

It looks like Star Wars fans will see more of Ahsoka on Disney+. The streaming service has quietly renewed the series for a second season, and it has been announced that Rory McCann will take over the role of Baylan Skoll, per THR.

Actor Ray Stevenson (above, left) played the role in season one of Ahsoka, but he died just three months before the series premiered in 2023.

The series, a spin-off of The Mandalorian, stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen, and Eman Esfandi. It follows a former Jedi and student of Anakin Skywalker on her adventures.

It is unknown when season two of the series will start production or release to Disney+.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Disney+ series? Do you plan to watch season two?