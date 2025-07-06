The Tiny Chef Show: Animated Series Reportedly Saved Following Nickelodeon Cancellation

The Tiny Chef will keep cooking. The Tiny Chef Show has been saved just days after its cancellation by Nickelodeon, according to the animated show’s creators. The series was created by Rachel Larsen, Ozlem “Ozi” Akturk, and Adam Reid and premiered on the network in 2022.

Dexerto reported that the series had been saved after the creators posted a clip they created of the tiny chef receiving a call from the network about the news. The clip shows the chef in tears over the cancellation.

The clip went viral, resulting in donations flooding into the Tiny Chef website. So much was received that the creators have declared the series saved, and they will continue to make more content.

It isn’t known where that content will be seen, but the Tiny Chef will continue to cook, it seems. Check out the clip from Toon Hive below.

Tiny Chef announces his show has been cancelled at Nickelodeon after 2 seasons and 41 episodes. pic.twitter.com/jJM2m9iCwh — ToonHive (@ToonHive) June 24, 2025

What do you think? Have you ever watched The Tiny Chef Show? Will you watch its new content?