A Man on the Inside: Season Two; Jackée Harry Latest to Join Netflix Comedy Series

A Man on the Inside has added Jackée Harry to its cast. She is the latest to join the Ted Danson series for its second season. Production began on season two in May.

Constance Marie, David Strathairn, Gary Cole, Jason Mantzoukas, Jill Talley, Linda Park, Lisa Gilroy, Madison Hu, Max Greenfield, Michaela Conlin, Sam Huntington, and Mary Steenburgen are also joining Danson in the series’ second season, which will have Danson going undercover at a university.

According to Deadline, Harry’s role in the Netflix series is being kept under wraps, but she could return for season three.

The following was revealed about the previous additions by Netflix:

Constance Marie (With Love, George Lopez) “Vanessa” – a former con-artist, serves as a part-time-source on the criminal underworld for Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada). David Strathairn (The Bourne Legacy, Alphas) as “Dr. Cole” – Head of the English Department at Wheeler College, and the most famous and popular professor on campus. Gary Cole (NCIS, Veep) as “Brad Vinick” – a successful businessman whose sizable donation to his alma mater starts a chain reaction that leads to Charles getting hired. Jason Mantzoukas (Taskmaster, Big Mouth) as “Apollo Lambrakis” – an affable contractor who dreams of writing the Great American Novel. Jill Talley (Mr. Show, Spongebob Squarepants) as “Holly Bodgemark” – is the overworked, perpetually-frazzled Provost of Wheeler College. Linda Park (Bosch, For All Mankind) as “Elizabeth Muki” – the director of the Fine Arts Department at Wheeler College. Lisa Gilroy (Interior Chinatown, Jury Duty) as “Kelseigh Rose” – a budding photographer, is the new wife of billionaire Brad Vinick. Madison Hu (The Brothers Sun and Boogeyman) as “Claire” – Wheeler College Junior who works multiple campus jobs to pay for her tuition. Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood, Unfrosted) as “Jack Beringer” – the charismatic President of Wheeler College, whose job requires him to raise money from wealthy graduates. Michaela Conlin (Bones, For All Mankind) as “Andrea Yi” – teaches economics at Wheeler College, and is excited about the changes coming to the school. Sam Huntington (Superman Returns, Being Human) as “Max Griffin” – a rabble-rousing professor of journalism at Wheeler College.

The premiere date for season two of A Man on the Inside will be announced later.

