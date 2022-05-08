I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season Three Renewal for Netflix Sketch Comedy Show

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is not going anywhere. Netflix has renewed the sketch comedy show for a third season. Debuting in 2019, the series’ awkward and surreal sketches often revolve around someone making an embarrassing mistake in public and then trying to work their way out of them. Robinson stars and has been joined by actors like Patti Harrison, Gary Richardson, Sam Richardson, Conner O’Malley, Tim Heidecker, Brandon Wardell, and Shawntay Dalon.

Netflix revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist sketch comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns for a third season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life’s most bizarre and mundane situations. Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone (The Lonely Island) and Ali Bell for Party Over Here serve as executive producers alongside Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point, and Alice Mathias.”

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson will return in 2023. The past two seasons have had six episodes each.

