The Comeback: Season Three Casting Announced for Final Season of Lisa Kudrow Comedy on HBO

The Comeback has added to its cast for its third and final season. According to Variety, Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Jack O’Brien, and Ella Stiller are joining the Lisa Kudrow comedy series, which was revived a decade after its second season in June.

Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, and Damian Young star in the HBO series, which follows actress Valerie Cherish. Details about the roles the new additions will play were not revealed.

Production for the third season is now underway. The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch The Comeback when it originally aired a decade ago? Will you watch season three?