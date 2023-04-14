The Regime: HBO Releases New Title and Teaser for Kate Winslet Series

Kate Winslet is returning to HBO in The Regime. The series, formerly titled The Palace, will follow a European regime for a year as it begins to fall apart. The drama is set for release in 2024.

Joining Winslet in the series are Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant, Danny Webb, David Bamber, Henry Goodman, Stanley Townsend, Louie Mynett, Rory Keenan, Karl Markovics, and Pippa Haywood.

HBO revealed more about the series in a press release.

“HBO has released the official teaser for the limited series THE REGIME (formerly known by its working title “The Palace”), starring Academy Award(R)-winner Kate Winslet, directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs, and written by Will Tracy. The teaser was shown today exclusively during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming service on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles. Logline: THE REGIME tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel. Cast: Joining the previously announced cast of Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant, the newly announced cast members include Danny Webb, David Bamber, Henry Goodman, Stanley Townsend, Louie Mynett, Rory Keenan, Karl Markovics, and Pippa Haywood. Credits: Will Tracy serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Executive producers are Winslet, Frears, Frank Rich, and Tracey Seaward. Hobbs serves as co-executive producer and writers are Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart, and Sarah DeLappe.”

The premiere date for The Regime will be announced later. Check out a teaser for the series below.

