Freeridge: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Two for On My Block Spin-Off Series

Netflix has cancelled the Freeridge after one season. The spin-off of On My Block won’t be returning for a second season on the streaming service. It was created by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft, Jamie Dooner, and Jamie Uyeshiro.

A teen coming-of-age comedy series, the Freeridge TV show stars Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Bryana Salaz, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Ciara Riley Wilson, and Peggy Blow, with Zaire Adams, Paula Garces, Eric Gutierrez, JeanPaul SanPedro, J.R. Villarreal, and Michael Solomon. The story follows sibling rivals Gloria (Mejia) and Ines (Salaz) and their friends Demi (Wilson) and Cameron (Trainer) who live in the inner-city neighborhood of Los Angeles known as Freeridge. Their lives are turned upside down when they unleash a curse that brings dark misfortune into their lives.

The spin-off was ordered to series in September 2021, ahead of the launch of On My Block’s fourth and final season. Netflix released the eight-episode first season of Freeridge on February 2nd of this year.

Why was the show cancelled? A curse? The series spent one week on Netflix’s Top 10 list for English language series with 8.3 million hours viewed. It dropped off the list after that. These days, new Netflix shows that don’t top 100 million hours of viewing in their first week are often doomed to cancelled. It appears that Freeridge is no exception.

