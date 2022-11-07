Freeridge: Norgay Trainor and Peggy Blow Join Netflix’s On My Block Spin-off Series

Freeridge is adding to its cast. Tenzing Norgay Trainor and Peggy Blow have joined the spin-off series of On My Block. Blow (above) is joining the spin-off in a new role. In the original series, she played the grandmother of one of the young teens. Trainor is a new addition.

Viewers will see Paula Garcés, Eric Gutierrez, Eme Ikwuakor, and Raushanah Simmons from the original series in recurring roles. On My Block followed four friends growing up in Los Angeles and aired for four seasons.

Variety revealed the plot of the Netflix series:

“Named after the fictional Los Angeles neighborhood that “On My Block” takes place in, “Freeridge” follows a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse kicking off an unforgettable adventure.”

No details about the roles the new additions will play were revealed.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new series on Netflix?