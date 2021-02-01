Network: Netflix.
Episodes: 38 (half-hour).
Seasons: Four.
TV show dates: March 16, 2018 — present.
Series status: Ending.
Performers include: Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia, and Ronni Hawk.
TV show description:
From creators Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft, the On My Block TV show is a Netflix romantic comedy-drama. The coming-of-age series centers on four California high school students.
Cesar Diaz (Tinoco), Ruby Martinez (Genao), Monse Finnie (Capri) and Jamal Turner (Gray) are bright, streetwise friends who are trying to acclimate themselves to their tough, new high school, in L.A.’s South Central neighborhood. Throughout the journey, they lean on each other, but also find their friendship tried and tested.
Series Finale:
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD
Throughout all the popular shows I’ve watched recently this one does the best of portraying what life in a lower income area is really like. It has the main characters as all people of color, which media today does not represent very well. From my stand point (I’m a teenager), the portrayal of these kids is very true to how a lot of kids these days act. Whether parents believe it or not cussing is what a lot of kids do starting from about the age of 13 or so. Sexual activities is also something kids are exposed to. What… Read more »
