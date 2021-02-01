Network: Netflix.

Episodes: 38 (half-hour).

Seasons: Four.

TV show dates: March 16, 2018 — present.

Series status: Ending.

Performers include: Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia, and Ronni Hawk.

TV show description:

From creators Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft, the On My Block TV show is a Netflix romantic comedy-drama. The coming-of-age series centers on four California high school students.

Cesar Diaz (Tinoco), Ruby Martinez (Genao), Monse Finnie (Capri) and Jamal Turner (Gray) are bright, streetwise friends who are trying to acclimate themselves to their tough, new high school, in L.A.’s South Central neighborhood. Throughout the journey, they lean on each other, but also find their friendship tried and tested.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

