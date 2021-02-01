Menu

On My Block

On My Block TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed for another season?

Network: Netflix.
Episodes: 38 (half-hour).
Seasons: Four.

TV show dates: March 16, 2018 — present.
Series status: Ending.

Performers include: Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia, and Ronni Hawk.

TV show description:
From creators Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft, the On My Block TV show is a Netflix romantic comedy-drama. The coming-of-age series centers on four California high school students.

Cesar Diaz (Tinoco), Ruby Martinez (Genao), Monse Finnie (Capri) and Jamal Turner (Gray) are bright, streetwise friends who are trying to acclimate themselves to their tough, new high school, in L.A.’s South Central neighborhood. Throughout the journey, they lean on each other, but also find their friendship tried and tested.

Series Finale:
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the On My Block TV series? Should this Netflix TV show be ending or renewed for a fifth season?


Kim BrionesMelinda FinneganTamellia BakerSylviaKim Jones Recent comment authors

Melinda Finnegan
This is truly a fabulous show! It’s entertaining, poignant, realistic, family oriented yet based in experiences of a tough area with bright highlights of family and friendship. Please bring back for a season 4!

July 6, 2020 11:25 am
Kim Briones
Please bring this show back. It’s really a great show about LA

July 17, 2020 1:23 am
Tamellia Baker
I love On My Block. This is a great show. I can’t wait to see the next season.

April 13, 2020 11:17 pm
Sylvia
I am an older adult but let me tell I loved the show watched it til the end it was awesome.Keep up the good work waiting for Next season.

March 28, 2020 11:25 am
Kim Jones
Excellent series!!!!
I absolutely love the show. It would be a serious mistake to cancel It, when It’s just now creating a positive buzz, throughout the country. I live In the state of New York, my sister In Atlanta, GA.,
plus, my cousin In Seattle, WA, we all watch the show. We all know people that watch. Please, don’t take Jasmine away from us…
WE LOVE HER!!!!!!

May 16, 2019 2:21 pm
Bri Young
Throughout all the popular shows I’ve watched recently this one does the best of portraying what life in a lower income area is really like. It has the main characters as all people of color, which media today does not represent very well. From my stand point (I’m a teenager), the portrayal of these kids is very true to how a lot of kids these days act. Whether parents believe it or not cussing is what a lot of kids do starting from about the age of 13 or so. Sexual activities is also something kids are exposed to. What… Read more »

April 9, 2018 1:10 am
Nancy Armendariz
OMG, they better bring it back. My daughter and I watched the whole 1st season in one day. Love it and want so much more!!!

April 3, 2018 11:02 pm
Aronda E Akins
My whole family which is me and my four children watched the whole 1st season in one day on a Saturdays of course I need more ASAP!!!!

April 1, 2018 6:19 am
Phyllis
i love this show it should definitely be renewed I gotta see what happens next

March 18, 2018 8:58 pm
Jajuan wilson
Please don’t cancel this show it is one of the best shows I’ve seen in a long time on Netflix please don’t cancel.

March 18, 2018 3:22 pm
Terri A Ward
Loved it. Im sixty years old. Cant wait to see the next season. AWESOME. Dont cancel.

March 17, 2018 11:09 pm
Chris
Love this series
Hope Ruby’s survive. I love Jamel’s character. He’s so funny and charming.

March 17, 2018 10:16 am
