On My Block: Season Four; Netflix Series Renewed for Final Season (Video)

Netflix is getting ready to say goodbye to Cesar, Ruby, Monse, and Jamal. The streaming service has renewed the On My Block drama series for a fourth and final season of 10 episodes (two more than season three).

On My Block stars Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia, and Julio Macias. From creators Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft, this coming-of-age series centers on four teen friends — Cesar Diaz (Tinoco), Ruby Martinez (Genao), Monse Finnie (Capri), and Jamal Turner (Gray). They’re bright, streetwise high school kids, in Los Angeles’ South Central neighborhood. Throughout the journey, they lean on each other, but also find their friendship tried and tested. In season three, they thought life was about to return to what passes for normal in Freeridge. Instead, the stakes get even higher for the quartet of friends.

The third season of On My Block was released on Netflix in March 2020. This renewal announcement took a while but, according to Netflix, “We’ve got unfinished business in Freeridge.” Production resumes in March.

There’s no word yet on when the final episodes of On My Block will be released. Here’s the fourth season teaser:

What do you think? Do you like the On My Block TV series? Will you be watching the fourth and final season? Are you sorry to hear that the show is ending?