Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, On My Block stars Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia, and Julio Macias. From creators Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft, this coming-of-age series centers on four teen friends — Cesar Diaz (Tinoco), Ruby Martinez (Genao), Monse Finnie (Capri), and Jamal Turner (Gray). They’re bright, streetwise high school kids, in Los Angeles’ South Central neighborhood. Throughout the journey, they lean on each other, but also find their friendship tried and tested. In season three, they thought life was about to return to what passes for normal in Freeridge. Instead, the stakes get even higher for the quartet of friends.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 15, 2020, On My Block has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew On My Block for season four. Since Netflix isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in and stories that need telling, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Generally speaking, Netflix TV shows which are going to be renewed are usually picked up within a month or so of the series or season premiere. This series attracts a good amount of attention so, I think it will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on On My Block cancellation or renewal news.



