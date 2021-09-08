On My Block: Season Four; Netflix Sets Final Season Premiere Date (Photos)

On My Block is ready for its fourth and final series. The Netflix drama will return next month and season four photos have been released by the streamer.

Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia, and Julio Macias star in the coming of age series which focuses on four teens growing up in South Central Los Angeles.

Netflix revealed more about the final season of the series in a press release.

“On My Block is a coming-of-age comedy about a group of bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through high-school in the rough inner city. Season 4 finds our friends two years later, having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can’t run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive.”

On My Block season four arrives on October 4th. Check out photos for the drama from Netflix below.

