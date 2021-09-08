Monarch: Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel Join FOX Country Music Drama Series

FOX has cast Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel in Monarch, the country music drama set to arrive at mid-season. The series will follow the first family of country music with Sarandon as the matriarch and Friel as her daughter. A two-night premiere is set for January 30th and February 1st.

FOX revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise, Dead Man Walking, Feud) and Golden Globe winner Anna Friel (Pushing Daisies, Books of Blood, The Girlfriend Experience) have been cast in MONARCH, FOX Entertainment’s highly anticipated midseason drama from creator/executive producer Melissa London Hilfers, executive producer/showrunner Michael Rauch and executive producers Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady and Jason Owen. MONARCH is a Texas-sized, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. The series, 100%-owned by FOX Entertainment, debuts with a special two-night event beginning Sunday, Jan. 30, immediately following the NFC CHAMPIONSHIP, and continuing on Tuesday, Feb. 1. In MONARCH, the Romans are headed by the insanely talented, but tough as nails Queen of Country Music DOTTIE CANTRELL ROMAN (Sarandon). Along with her beloved husband, Albie, Dottie has created a country music dynasty. But even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie. And when their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown NICOLETTE “NICKY” ROMAN (Friel) will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom.”

Additional casting for the drama will be announced at a later date.

