Atypical: Season Four; Netflix Sets Final Season Premiere Date

Atypical is coming to an end and Netflix has now set a premiere date for the fourth and final season. Keir Gilchrist, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Rapaport, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Nik Dodani, and Jenna Boyd star in the family drama series which follows the life of a young man on the Autism spectrum.

Netflix shared the following photos for the release of the series.

Your first look at Atypical’s final season is here! Coming to Netflix on July 9th. pic.twitter.com/aFoqV4QduT — Atypical (@Atypical) June 1, 2021

Robia Rashid, said the following about the final season of Atypical, per Bustle:

“Season 4 is infused with hope and magic in a way that’s palpable, and I think that’s because we needed it. We needed to believe in big dreams and positive outcomes. We were all scared and in mourning [during the pandemic], and so we wrote a big joyous story about overcoming your fear. We wrote about loss and grief, all woven together with themes of adventure and community.”

Atypical season four arrives on July 9th.

What do you think? Are you excited for new episodes of Atypical on Netflix? Are you sad to see this series end?