After Life: Season Three; Netflix Sets Final Season Premiere of Ricky Gervais Comedy-Drama

After Life is ready to air its third and final season on Netflix and the streaming service has released some details as well as first-look photos. The series is created, written, and directed by comic Ricky Gervais. Starring Gervais, Kerry Godliman, Tom Basden, Tony Way, David Bradley, and Ashley Jensen, the comedy-drama series follows a man and his life after the death of his wife. Tim Key, Dave Hill, Wendy Albiston, Ricky Grover, Ben Hull, Cole Anderson-James, and Kate Robbins are guest-starring on the series this season.

Netflix revealed the following about the return of After Life:

“Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the show follows Tony, a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer. Whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, Tony starts to realize that making other people feel good is what can give him hope and a reason to live. After all, every end is a new beginning. AFTER LIFE is a Netflix original series from Derek Productions. The series is created, written, and directed by Ricky Gervais. Ricky Gervais and Duncan Hayes are executive producers.”

The final season of six episodes will be released on January 14th.

